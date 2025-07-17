IN PICTURES: Year Six pupils at Barrowcliff School have fun in the sun at fundraiser

As the sun beat down on the playing fields, the whole school joined the year sixes to play games, win prizes and eat hot dogs.

Year Six teacher Jo Coverdale said: “We had a fantastic afternoon.

“We had a bric-a-brac stall and a plant stall, and had also been selling raffle tickets all week with some fantastic prizes donated by Boyes, Sainsbury’s, Flamingo Land, Yorkshire Water Park, Scarborough Footgolf, Harbour Bar and Mr and Mrs Botterill.

“With the raffle as well, we raised £1082.60 which was amazing.

“Some of this will pay for the Y6 Leavers' party and the rest will go into school funds towards things like trips.”

1 . Year Six fundraising fun at Barrowcliff Football action Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . Year Six fundraising fun at Barrowcliff Guess the teddy's name Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3 . Year Six fundraising fun at Barrowcliff Enjoying the afternoon Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales