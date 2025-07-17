Having fun at the Year Six fundraiser at Barrowcliffplaceholder image
IN PICTURES: Year Six pupils at Barrowcliff School have fun in the sun at fundraiser

By Louise French
Published 17th Jul 2025, 11:06 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2025, 11:19 BST
Year Six pupils at Barrowcliff School in Scarborough organised a fun-tastic afternoon of events to raise funds for their Leavers’ Party.

As the sun beat down on the playing fields, the whole school joined the year sixes to play games, win prizes and eat hot dogs.

Year Six teacher Jo Coverdale said: “We had a fantastic afternoon.

“We had a bric-a-brac stall and a plant stall, and had also been selling raffle tickets all week with some fantastic prizes donated by Boyes, Sainsbury’s, Flamingo Land, Yorkshire Water Park, Scarborough Footgolf, Harbour Bar and Mr and Mrs Botterill.

“With the raffle as well, we raised £1082.60 which was amazing.

“Some of this will pay for the Y6 Leavers' party and the rest will go into school funds towards things like trips.”

Football action

1. Year Six fundraising fun at Barrowcliff

Football action Photo: Richard Ponter

Guess the teddy's name

2. Year Six fundraising fun at Barrowcliff

Guess the teddy's name Photo: Richard Ponter

Enjoying the afternoon

3. Year Six fundraising fun at Barrowcliff

Enjoying the afternoon Photo: Richard Ponter

Hoopla time

4. Year Six fundraising fun at Barrowcliff

Hoopla time Photo: Richard Ponter

