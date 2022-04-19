IN PICTURES: YMCA go for a dip to raise funds for theatre

On Monday April 18, members of the YMCA theatre in Scarborough took part in a sea dip to raise funds for the theatre.

Theatre manager Graham Ibboston said: "We're just trying to raise extra funds for the YMCA, because of the lockdowns we are struggling a bit. We have the little mermaid coming up so we thought it was an ideal opportunity to raise some money which will go towards putting the show on as well.

"I think we raised about a thousand pounds roughly."

Taking part in the dip was theatre manager Graham Ibbotson and YMCA crew member Ollie Winter alongside The Little Mermdaid cast; Evie McGlinchey, who is playing Ariel, Owen Price, who is playing Sebastian, and Steve Brewster, who is playing King Triton.

Coming up, the YMCA have performances of The Little Mermaid from Tuesday April 19 to Saturday April 23, and Shrek the Musical, from Tuesday July 26 to Thursday September 1.

1. YMCA Sea Dip Ollie Winter makes a splash. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2. YMCA Sea Dip Racing back to the shore. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3. YMCA Sea Dip Theatre Manager Graham Ibbotson with Evie McGlinchey, Ollie Winter, Owen Price and Steve Brewster. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

4. YMCA Sea Dip Into the air! Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales