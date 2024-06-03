IN PICTURES: Yorkshire Wildlife Trust’s fifth Puffin Festival sees visitors flock to Flamborough

​Yorkshire Wildlife Trust (YWT) held its fifth annual puffin festival, which was packed with a weekend of activities to celebrate and help protect one of the nation’s best-loved seabirds.

Events included boat trips by traditional fishing coble, guided walks, creating an art mural using marine plastic litter collected from Yorkshire’s beaches, peering at puffins, and meeting Cliff the mascot.

David Craven, east regional manager for YWT, praising the colourful birds, said: “Watching puffins at Flamborough is one of the best wildlife watching spectacles in Yorkshire.

“They’re such characterful birds with their bright beaks and tuxedo-like markings, whizzing to and from the cliffs, and spotting them is an experience that delights so many people.”

1 . The Yorkshire Puffin Festival at Flamborough The festival was graced with beautiful weather Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . The Yorkshire Puffin Festival at Flamborough Enjoying a family day out Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3 . The Yorkshire Puffin Festival at Flamborough Puffins on the cliff at Flamborough Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales