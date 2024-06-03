Organiser Sophie Atkinson with Cliff the puffinOrganiser Sophie Atkinson with Cliff the puffin
IN PICTURES: Yorkshire Wildlife Trust’s fifth Puffin Festival sees visitors flock to Flamborough

By Louise French
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 14:37 BST
​Last weekend saw the return of the Yorkshire Puffin Festival at Flamborough, attracting thousands of people to the coast.

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust (YWT) held its fifth annual puffin festival, which was packed with a weekend of activities to celebrate and help protect one of the nation’s best-loved seabirds.

Events included boat trips by traditional fishing coble, guided walks, creating an art mural using marine plastic litter collected from Yorkshire’s beaches, peering at puffins, and meeting Cliff the mascot.

David Craven, east regional manager for YWT, praising the colourful birds, said: “Watching puffins at Flamborough is one of the best wildlife watching spectacles in Yorkshire.

“They’re such characterful birds with their bright beaks and tuxedo-like markings, whizzing to and from the cliffs, and spotting them is an experience that delights so many people.”

The festival was graced with beautiful weather

1. The Yorkshire Puffin Festival at Flamborough

The festival was graced with beautiful weather Photo: Richard Ponter

Enjoying a family day out

2. The Yorkshire Puffin Festival at Flamborough

Enjoying a family day out Photo: Richard Ponter

Puffins on the cliff at Flamborough

3. The Yorkshire Puffin Festival at Flamborough

Puffins on the cliff at Flamborough Photo: Richard Ponter

Ready to spot the puffins

4. The Yorkshire Puffin Festival at Flamborough

Ready to spot the puffins Photo: Richard Ponter

