IN PICTURES: Youngsters from Whitby area schools showcase their skills at Whitby's Eskdale Festival

They were well supported and saw a very high standard of performance, with some competitors achieving marks in the distinction category.

Thursday (March 7) saw a change of venue and genre, when classes for Senior Music took place in the Northern Lights suite of the Pavilion.

Once again there was an exceptionally high level of performance in both the vocal and instrumental classes, ranging from those for recorders through to those for more sophisticated brass and woodwind ensembles.

Also on display was an outstanding collection of high quality art work, with exhibits from both primary and secondary age groups, illustrating the talents of many students attending schools in the area.

Dance was showcased on Tuesday with participation from local dance schools and was well supported.

A special tribute was paid by the Festival Chair, Ros Barningham, to the late Barbara Benson-Smith, who was a festival sponsor and usually one of the dance adjudicators and who was also especially keen on promoting equal opportunities for all children in this field.Saturday March 9 is Band Day and the festival continues into next week with Primary and Family Music classes, culminating in a grand Gala Concert of prize winners on Saturday March 16, at 6pm in the Pavilion.

Tickets available at the door.Chair Ros Barningham said: “This year’s festival has been a great success demonstrating what a wealth of talent there is in the area.

"The adjudicators were lavish with praise for many performances, which were described as outstanding and wonderful, but of course could only be achieved through dedication, commitment and constant practising.

"Thanks also to the many volunteers and sponsors, without whom the festival would not take place.”

Lizzie Jeeves, Head of Drama at Fyling Hall School, added: "In the senior school it is our 10th year sending pupils for the speech and drama classes.

"We are thrilled with the continued success of pupils entering the festival with first places in many classes.

"But more than this the confidence, poise and sense of achievement all pupils get from taking part is invaluable."

Established in 1903, The Eskdale Festival of the Arts is held in Whitby every March to help inspire and create opportunities for young people in music, drama, dance, art and speech.

1 . Whitby's Eskdale Festival Fyling Hall students with staff member AJ Chandler.picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . Whitby's Eskdale Festival Fyling Hall pupils enjoying the day.picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3 . Eskdale Festival hero image.jpg Whitby's Eskdale Festival has got off to a great start. Photo: submitted Photo Sales

4 . Whitby's Eskdale Festival Checking out the programme.picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales