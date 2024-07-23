IN PICTURES: Youngsters learn about Hairy Bob and Keeping Scarborough Tidy

The Hairy Bob reading event and educational litter pick, organised by Keep Scarborough Tidy and CaVCA, introduced youngsters to one of Scarborough’s best known tales.

A group of under fives donned their best pirate costumes and met at Scarborough Castle for story time and free drinks.

They then walked down the hill to Hairy Bob’s Cave, learning more about the man himself while taking part in an educational litter pick.

Every child who took part received a free pirate-themed goody bag and participants were invited to bring a picnic to enjoy together at the end of the event.

The free activity will take place on two further occasions - Wednesday, August 21 and Saturday, September 7 from 10.30am-12pm.

To register for the event email [email protected] – more details are available from the same email.

