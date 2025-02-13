IN PICTURES: Your favourite places to go for a romantic meal in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington this Valentine's Day

Here are some suggestions for places to go.
1. Pizza West, West Cliff, Whitby
Located on Whitby's West Cliff, YO21 3HT. Picture Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson
2. Pescado Lounge, Whitby
Located at Dock End, YO21 1YN. picture: Richard Ponter. Photo: Richard Ponter
3. Bagdale Hall, Whitby
Located at Bagdale, Whitby, YO21 1QL. Photo: Richard Ponter
4. Garden Room, Sneaton Castle, Whitby
Located at Sneaton Castle, YO21 3QN Photo: James Hardisty
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.