IN PICTURES: Your favourite places to go for a romantic meal in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington this Valentine's Day

By Duncan Atkins
Published 13th Feb 2025, 17:23 BST
Updated 13th Feb 2025, 17:32 BST
With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, we asked you which restaurants you enjoy going to for a romantic meal around Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington.

Here are some suggestions for places to go.

Located on Whitby's West Cliff, YO21 3HT. Picture Tony Johnson

1. Pizza West, West Cliff, Whitby

Located on Whitby's West Cliff, YO21 3HT. Picture Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson

Located at Dock End, YO21 1YN. picture: Richard Ponter.

2. Pescado Lounge, Whitby

Located at Dock End, YO21 1YN. picture: Richard Ponter. Photo: Richard Ponter

Located at Bagdale, Whitby, YO21 1QL.

3. Bagdale Hall, Whitby

Located at Bagdale, Whitby, YO21 1QL. Photo: Richard Ponter

Located at Sneaton Castle, YO21 3QN

4. Garden Room, Sneaton Castle, Whitby

Located at Sneaton Castle, YO21 3QN Photo: James Hardisty

