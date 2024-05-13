IN PICTURES: Your stunning images of the Aurora Borealis over Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

A series of strong solar flares from the Sun's surface made for some breathtaking displays of colour around the Yorkshire coast on the evening of Friday May 10.

Although it is easier to spot them nowadays thanks to phone app alerts, it was the unusual vividness of the aurora that made the display so magical for those lucky enough to witness it.

Beverley Ellis, of Hustler Road in Bridlington, who sent us some pictures she took from her garden, said: “It's a very rare occurrence that they are visible from built-up areas.

"It was very impressive.

“You could only see the Aurora through the phone’s camera.

"I always wanted to get a picture of them or even visit Iceland one day, now I can cross it off my bucket list.”

1 . Stunning Aurora Borealis over Yorkshire coast The Northern Lights over Whitby.picture: Paul Armstrong (The Artistic Lens). Photo: submitted Photo Sales

2 . Stunning Aurora Borealis over Yorkshire coast Purple aurora in the sky, seen from Bridlington.picture: Beverley Ellis Photo: Beverley Ellis Photo Sales

3 . Stunning Aurora Borealis over Yorkshire coast Phoenix-like ribbon of light seen from Bridlington.picture: Beverley Ellis. Photo: Beverley Ellis Photo Sales

4 . Aurora Borealis over Yorkshire coast Coun Rich Maw took this at midnight at Oliver's Mount on his Canon Eos5D IV - no filter. Photo: Rich Maw Photo Sales