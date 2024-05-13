Stunning reader images of the Northern Lights.Stunning reader images of the Northern Lights.
IN PICTURES: Your stunning images of the Aurora Borealis over Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

By Duncan Atkins
Published 13th May 2024, 17:39 BST
Updated 13th May 2024, 18:51 BST
Seeing the Northern Lights is a common wish on people’s bucket lists – but for many, that dream became a reality after one of the most stunning displays ever seen over the UK!

A series of strong solar flares from the Sun's surface made for some breathtaking displays of colour around the Yorkshire coast on the evening of Friday May 10.

Although it is easier to spot them nowadays thanks to phone app alerts, it was the unusual vividness of the aurora that made the display so magical for those lucky enough to witness it.

Beverley Ellis, of Hustler Road in Bridlington, who sent us some pictures she took from her garden, said: “It's a very rare occurrence that they are visible from built-up areas.

"It was very impressive.

“You could only see the Aurora through the phone’s camera.

"I always wanted to get a picture of them or even visit Iceland one day, now I can cross it off my bucket list.”

The Northern Lights over Whitby.picture: Paul Armstrong (The Artistic Lens).

1. Stunning Aurora Borealis over Yorkshire coast

The Northern Lights over Whitby.picture: Paul Armstrong (The Artistic Lens). Photo: submitted

Purple aurora in the sky, seen from Bridlington.picture: Beverley Ellis

2. Stunning Aurora Borealis over Yorkshire coast

Purple aurora in the sky, seen from Bridlington.picture: Beverley Ellis Photo: Beverley Ellis

Phoenix-like ribbon of light seen from Bridlington.picture: Beverley Ellis.

3. Stunning Aurora Borealis over Yorkshire coast

Phoenix-like ribbon of light seen from Bridlington.picture: Beverley Ellis. Photo: Beverley Ellis

Coun Rich Maw took this at midnight at Oliver's Mount on his Canon Eos5D IV - no filter.

4. Aurora Borealis over Yorkshire coast

Coun Rich Maw took this at midnight at Oliver's Mount on his Canon Eos5D IV - no filter. Photo: Rich Maw

