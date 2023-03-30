News you can trust since 1882
The Zombie Prom at Scarborough College.
The Zombie Prom at Scarborough College.
The Zombie Prom at Scarborough College.

IN PICTURES: Zombies take over Scarborough College

A story of acceptance told through the eyes of a whacky 1950s B movie style musical took tothe stage of Scarborough College, under the guidance of theatre professional AlexWeatherhill.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 30th Mar 2023, 12:17 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 12:31 BST

“I wanted to bring something completely different to the school”, said Weatherhill, most recently associated with Scarborough Theatre Company’s The Addams Family and the Stephen Joseph Theatre’s Comedy of Errors.

“Something that no-one will have seen.

"I wanted to push boundaries and introduce a new show to the school and the wider community.”

Zombie Prom is a Grease-style musical, set in the American 1950s Atomic Age, full of camp humour and sending up of the stereotypes of the time.

The opening number begins withHeadmistress Miss Delilah Strict, played by Brazilian student Bruna Amaral Simões in her first ever English-speaking role, overseeing the school Nuclear Fair where girls (only) whip their eggs cooking for the fallout shelter and boys (only) make gun racks for A Safer Tomorrow.

“Once they got it, they all fell in love with it,” he added.

Principal players included Toby McTurk as Jonny (protagonist student who turns Zombie), Heidi Maxwell as Toffee (his love interest), Bruna Amaral Simões as Miss Delilah Strict, Ted Kellock as sensationalist magazine journalist Eddie Flagrante.

Support players included Pearl Basson, Aishani Datt, Izzy Hall, Joe (JD) Duffy, Joe Swann and Pun Veeraphan plus more than 50 other students.

The musical was choreographed by English teacher Sarah Cox, and the Exposé tango featured the work of student Daria (Dasha) Karmazih and MusicalDirection came from Director of Music Rebecca Leeson.

Zombie Jonny (Toby) making his grand entrance after his tragic, toxic accident at the nuclear power plant.

1. Zombie Prom

Zombie Jonny (Toby) making his grand entrance after his tragic, toxic accident at the nuclear power plant. Photo: submitted

The cast of Scarborough College's 1950s Grease-style Zombie Prom.

2. Zombie Prom

The cast of Scarborough College's 1950s Grease-style Zombie Prom. Photo: submitted

Miss Strick (Bruna) and Eddie Flagrante (Ted) rekindling their teenage romance.

3. Zombie Prom

Miss Strick (Bruna) and Eddie Flagrante (Ted) rekindling their teenage romance. Photo: submitted

The Expose tango of passion!

4. Zombie Prom

The Expose tango of passion! Photo: submitted

