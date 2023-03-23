News you can trust since 1882
Take a look at our retro pictures from Sea Cadets in thr 1990s, and see if you can spot anyone you know.

IN RETRO: 12 pictures of Filey and Scarborough Sea Cadets from the '90s

We’ve had a look back at our retro archives for pictures of Filey Sea Cadets and Scarborough Sea Cadets from 1990, up until 1999.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 15:00 GMT

Is there anyone here you can spot?

Filey Sea Cadets minibus fund received a £500 boost thanks to a donation from local firm Marshall Bros in January 1997. Marshall Bros director Barbara Liversidge, third left, is pictured presenting the cheque to, from left, Lt Commander Eddie Temple, Leading Seaman Jonathan Taylor, and Able Cadet Caley Pinder.

Filey Sea Cadets minibus fund received a £500 boost thanks to a donation from local firm Marshall Bros in January 1997. Marshall Bros director Barbara Liversidge, third left, is pictured presenting the cheque to, from left, Lt Commander Eddie Temple, Leading Seaman Jonathan Taylor, and Able Cadet Caley Pinder.

A sponsored walk raised a total of £325.27 for the Scarborough Sea Cadets in June 1997. Pictured with the cheque are those who took part in the walk, from left, Louise Kadis, Andrew Corrie, Marie Shannon, Michael Shaffer, Andrea Sheader, Keith Corrie.

A sponsored walk raised a total of £325.27 for the Scarborough Sea Cadets in June 1997. Pictured with the cheque are those who took part in the walk, from left, Louise Kadis, Andrew Corrie, Marie Shannon, Michael Shaffer, Andrea Sheader, Keith Corrie.

Pictured getting ready for their book sale are TS Unseen Sea Cadets, from left, Megan Peters, Zoe Roberts, Natalie Cooper, and Susan Simpson, front. Photo taken in July 1994.

Pictured getting ready for their book sale are TS Unseen Sea Cadets, from left, Megan Peters, Zoe Roberts, Natalie Cooper, and Susan Simpson, front. Photo taken in July 1994.

Members of Filey Sea Cadets are pictured in August 1997 at the end of their gruelling 300 mile run. Did you take part in the walk?

Members of Filey Sea Cadets are pictured in August 1997 at the end of their gruelling 300 mile run. Did you take part in the walk?

