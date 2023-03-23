IN RETRO: 12 pictures of Filey and Scarborough Sea Cadets from the '90s

We’ve had a look back at our retro archives for pictures of Filey Sea Cadets and Scarborough Sea Cadets from 1990, up until 1999.
Is there anyone here you can spot?
1. Sea Cadets
Filey Sea Cadets minibus fund received a £500 boost thanks to a donation from local firm Marshall Bros in January 1997. Marshall Bros director Barbara Liversidge, third left, is pictured presenting the cheque to, from left, Lt Commander Eddie Temple, Leading Seaman Jonathan Taylor, and Able Cadet Caley Pinder. Photo: JPIMedia
2. Sea Cadets
A sponsored walk raised a total of £325.27 for the Scarborough Sea Cadets in June 1997. Pictured with the cheque are those who took part in the walk, from left, Louise Kadis, Andrew Corrie, Marie Shannon, Michael Shaffer, Andrea Sheader, Keith Corrie. Photo: JPIMedia
3. Sea Cadets
Pictured getting ready for their book sale are TS Unseen Sea Cadets, from left, Megan Peters, Zoe Roberts, Natalie Cooper, and Susan Simpson, front. Photo taken in July 1994. Photo: JPIMedia
4. Sea Cadets
Members of Filey Sea Cadets are pictured in August 1997 at the end of their gruelling 300 mile run. Did you take part in the walk? Photo: JPIMedia