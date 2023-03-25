IN RETRO: 15 pictures from Scarborough Sixth Form College from the '90s

We’ve had a look back at our retro archives for pictures from Scarborough Sixth Form College, from 1990 until 1999.
1. Scarborough Sixth Form College
Scarborough Sixth Form College students put on their own production of The Tempest in their own time back in July 1997. Pictured are The Nobles, from left, Antonio (Katharine Williams), Sebastian (Marie Daniels), Alonzo (Sarah Evans), and Gonzalo (Louise Taylor). Photo: JPIMedia
2. Scarborough Sixth Form College
Scarborough Sixth Form College students are pictured with their teacher Terry Green, right, and NYCC Highways Department land surveyor Graham Goforth, left, plotting the site of the proposed new primary school between Graham School and the hospital in January 1993. The work is part of the students project to design the new building for their Design and Technology course. Photo: JPIMedia
3. Scarborough Sixth Form College
Pictured are Scarborough Sixth Form College students who completed a survey on traffic flow at Falsgrave roundabout back in November 1993. They are pictured with their geography tutor Jim Fenner. Photo: JPIMedia
4. Scarborough Sixth Form College
Scarborough Sixth Form College's performing arts show cast members, Neil Edwards, who plays Sir Benjamin Backbite, and Nicola Murray Fagan, who plays Lady Teazle in May 1995. Photo: JPIMedia