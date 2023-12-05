News you can trust since 1882
IN RETRO: Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington hit by severe floods back in December 2013

The Yorkshire coast took a battering and homes and businesses left counting the cost of severe floods which struck 10 years ago this week.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 5th Dec 2023, 12:04 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 12:30 GMT

The Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington coastline suffered major damage – the sea wall in Scarborough was torn up – in some of the worst flooding in living memory.

We look back at the picture archives of the flooding and the aftermath.

Flooding on Scarborough South Bay caused by a tidal surge and a spring tide combining.

1. Yorkshire coast floods of 2013

Flooding on Scarborough South Bay caused by a tidal surge and a spring tide combining. Photo: Neil Silk

Scarborough lifeboat surrounded by water but on land!

2. Yorkshire coast floods of 2013

Scarborough lifeboat surrounded by water but on land! Photo: Neil Silk

The scene of devastation at the Yorkshire Water site on Scarborough's North Bay where the sea wall was badly damaged in 2013.

3. Yorkshire coast floods of 2013

The scene of devastation at the Yorkshire Water site on Scarborough's North Bay where the sea wall was badly damaged in 2013. Photo: Neil Silk

Flooding on South Bay, Scarborough.

4. Yorkshire coast floods of 2013

Flooding on South Bay, Scarborough. Photo: Neil Silk

