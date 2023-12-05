IN RETRO: Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington hit by severe floods back in December 2013
The Yorkshire coast took a battering and homes and businesses left counting the cost of severe floods which struck 10 years ago this week.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 5th Dec 2023, 12:04 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 12:30 GMT
The Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington coastline suffered major damage – the sea wall in Scarborough was torn up – in some of the worst flooding in living memory.
We look back at the picture archives of the flooding and the aftermath.
