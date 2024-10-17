Whitby Goth Weekend photos from 2014.Whitby Goth Weekend photos from 2014.
Whitby Goth Weekend photos from 2014.

IN RETRO: Take a look at these Whitby Goth Weekend photos from October 2014

By Duncan Atkins
Published 17th Oct 2024, 17:35 BST
With the next Whitby Goth Weekend rapidly approaching, we thought we’d turn back the clock to show these photos from the event 10 years ago.

Photographer Richard Ponter was there to capture the action.

Keep an eye out on our website for more fabulous pictures from the October 2024 WGW.

Ooh scary frights...Gav Woodward frightens Margaret Brailsford and dog Lottie. 144430j

1. Whitby Goth Weekend October 2014

Ooh scary frights...Gav Woodward frightens Margaret Brailsford and dog Lottie. 144430j Photo: Richard Ponter

Gabriel Simpson entertains. 144430d

2. Whitby Goth Weekend October 2014

Gabriel Simpson entertains. 144430d Photo: Richard Ponter

Mum Morgan and baby Archie enjoy the day. 144430f

3. Whitby Goth Weekend October 2014

Mum Morgan and baby Archie enjoy the day. 144430f Photo: Richard Ponter

Holly France is photographed near St Mary's Church, Whitby. 144430e

4. Whitby Goth Weekend October 2014

Holly France is photographed near St Mary's Church, Whitby. 144430e Photo: Richard Ponter

