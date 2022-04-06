Inaugural Bridlington Beach 5K and Fun Run planned for September

The event will take place entirely on the beach and is restricted to 300 runners and there will be a fun run for children and those who do not wish to run the full 5k.

The inaugural Bridlington Beach 5k and Fun Run will be held on Sunday, September 4.

The event will take place entirely on the beach and is restricted to 300 runners – and there will be a fun run for children and those who do not wish to run the full distance.

The event has been arranged initially by the Coastal Services team of East Riding of Yorkshire Council (ERYC), Bridlington Road Runners and the Yorkshire Coast BID.

Booking for the 5k event will open Monday, April 11.

The event is being held in conjunction with Comic Con being hosted at Bridlington Spa on the same day.

For those who fancy doing the 5k or fun run dressed as their favourite comic book hero, there will be a prize for the best dressed, to be awarded by the Comic Con judges.

Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for cultural and leisure assets at ERYC, said: “This new event will be great for Bridlington, and will help the health and wellbeing of the town’s residents.”

Go to www.bridlingtonbeach5k.co.uk for more information.

