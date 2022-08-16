Incredible picture captures fireworks and lightning as Whitby Regatta draws to a close

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Kirtlan took the photo from the harbour in Whitby.

He said: “The whole event had been marred by the weather with bad mist and sea fret over the harbour meaning some races had to be cancelled, along with the Red Arrows display being cut short as it simply couldn’t be seen.

"The sea fret was back for the firework display and the rain began with thunder and lightning, but the firework display went ahead.

A close up of the lightning from the image taken by View Yorkshire

“I almost didn’t go out with the camera, but last minute dashed down to the harbour to see the display, and the rain eased up so I jumped out with the camera.

"I’m glad I did now!”

Mr Kirtlan specialises in landscape and event photography across Yorkshire, you can find his page at www.facebook.com/ViewYorkshire.

Fireworks and Lightning over Whitby Abbey. Image copyright: View Yorkshire

A spectacular fire display brought Whitby Regatta to a close. Image copyright: View Yorkshire.