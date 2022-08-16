Incredible picture captures fireworks and lightning as Whitby Regatta draws to a close
Photographer David Kirtlan of View Yorkshire captured a once in a lifetime image as lightning filled the skies across Whitby at the same time as the end of Regatta firework display exploded over the town.
Mr Kirtlan took the photo from the harbour in Whitby.
He said: “The whole event had been marred by the weather with bad mist and sea fret over the harbour meaning some races had to be cancelled, along with the Red Arrows display being cut short as it simply couldn’t be seen.
"The sea fret was back for the firework display and the rain began with thunder and lightning, but the firework display went ahead.
“I almost didn’t go out with the camera, but last minute dashed down to the harbour to see the display, and the rain eased up so I jumped out with the camera.
"I’m glad I did now!”
Mr Kirtlan specialises in landscape and event photography across Yorkshire, you can find his page at www.facebook.com/ViewYorkshire.