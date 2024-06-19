'Incredibly kind and caring' Bridlington woman to be honoured by sister's fundraising mountain climb

Jan Davies (right) praised the care Marie Curie provided to her sister Chris last year. Photo submitted

A golf club captain who cared for her sister throughout her final months in Bridlington, will climb Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon) to fundraise for the charity which supported them both.

Jan Davies praised the care Marie Curie provided to her sister Chris last year at her home in Bridlington as she prepares to climb Wales’ highest peak on Saturday (June 29) during the Marie Curie Night Walk with her niece Becky and one of her sister’s best friend’s Christine.

The trio had hoped to raise £1,000 between them for the charity, which is Jan’s charity of the year as Ladies Captain of Llandrindod Wells Golf Club, but they have already surpassed their target with £1,600 raised so far.

Marie Curie is the UK’s leading end of life charity, providing expert care for people with any illness they are likely to die from, and support for their family and friends, in one of nine hospices across the UK and in their own homes.

When her sister became unwell, Jan travelled from Wales to Bridlington in Yorkshire to care for Chris, who sadly was unable to have chemotherapy due to liver abscesses.

“My sister Chris was a fit and healthy 57-year-old,” said Jan, who lives in the Elan Valley in Wales.

“At the end of 2022, she had a really bad stomach ache. She went to get it checked out and a scan showed that Chris had Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer, which had spread out around her bile duct and into her liver.

“The disbelief and devastation we all felt was unfathomable. Pancreatic Cancer is so deadly because it so often doesn’t become apparent until it is too late.

“Chris began going downhill quickly. The support services were brilliant and organised a hospital bed etc for Chris at home.”

Chris died at home peacefully on April 24, with her family and friends around her.

Jan described Chris as “incredibly kind and caring” and someone who loved dancing, singing, musical theatre, cheese and wine.She said: “Chris was an amazing friend bringing so much fun, care and laughter into her friendships. She looked at the funny side of life, always finding something to laugh and joke about and encouraging others to enjoy life too.”