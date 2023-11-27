Independent music recording studio moves to Scarborough and offers musicians creative space

Beckview Studios, an independent Yorkshire based centre for recording and music production, has recently undergone expansion of its offering with a move into new characteristic studio in Scarborough.

Beckview Studios, an independent Yorkshire based centre for recording and music production, has recently undergone expansion of its offering with a move into new characteristic studio in Scarborough.

Located in the picturesque village of Scalby, North Scarborough, Beckview Studios is now the one of largest studios in the coastal area, offering a wide range of recording and production services to foster creative talent and create an inspiring environment for up-and-coming musicians and creative professionals.

The significant investment in the new studio by co-founders Chris and Kristina Jones, has transformed a historical 1937 detached office building into a stunning creative playground for musicians.

The spacious, open-plan layout and ‘grand design’ style renovation involved knocking down 11 supporting walls and excavating down, in order to reconstruct a fully soundproofed, fit for purpose large and versatile space for every musical need.

Plus, it’s been aesthetically created to produce a calming atmosphere, perfect for getting into the creative headspace with minimal distractions. The studio was installed using ‘room within a room’ concrete block construction, and the integrated air conditioning and extensive ventilation was especially designed to minimise sound transmission to the outside world.

Chief engineer & producer Chris is a passionate expert in the industry, who began his musical career in the late 1990’s playing in bands and studying Music Technology at the University of Hull.

Since then, Chris has gone on to gain over 20 years’ experience in music production, and live and recorded sound, working with hundreds of artists from bands and individuals who want to self-release or record material, to podcasters and creatives as well as some of the biggest names within the music industry.

Working alongside Chris is his wife Kristina, who, having previously worked in the arts and tourism sector in event organisational roles and holding a masters in Management, now supports the growth of the business in her role as Studio & Operations manager.

After delivering the studio from a dedicated space at their home since 2019, Chris and Kristina decided it was time to expand and spotted a gap in the market for an independent studio of this scale and size.

They wanted to create a building with character and personality to ensure a warm welcome to all musicians, voice over professionals, podcasters and creatives.

Beckview Studios’ boasts a large live room, featuring natural light, and custom sound treatment to suit a variety of acoustic requirements. The space amply accommodates full band tracking with a variety of vintage and new instruments and microphones at its customers disposal.

The studio offers a wide variety of services from music production and recording; to song writing and musical creation. In addition, the new space can accommodate workshops and events such as album launches, and audience attended recording sessions inside and out in the spacious garden.

Speaking on the expansion, Founder and Chief Producer Chris Jones, said: “It has always been a dream of mine to own and run a professional recording studio, so when we decided to expand Beckview Studios, we wanted to ensure we built the perfect space for artists to thrive and to reach their full creative potential.

"The coastal location next to the village of Scalby with its pubs and cafes is perfect to get the creative juices on track. Our dream is to provide a platform for local Yorkshire talent but also a studio that attracts professionals from all corners of the UK and around the world.”

Also commenting on the expansion, Kristina Jones, Founder, added: "We are over the moon with the results following the investment in the new studio. It is one of a kind within the area and has been carefully planned and designed. Chris and I both hope that the new facilities offer a platform for musicians and creatives, while also introducing and attracting new opportunities for the area.”

In addition to the studio expansion, Beckview Studios has also renovated the first floor of the studio building to create a living space, Beckview Apartments, for musicians and artists on the go, work professionals and visitors to Scarborough and its surrounding areas. The accommodation boast three to four double bedrooms, spacious living area and a kitchenette.

The studio offers free on-site parking, easy access load in, and accessible facilities.