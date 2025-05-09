Indie band announced as support for Snow Patrol at Scarborough Open Air Theatre gig

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Irish indie band The Florentinas will join countrymen Snow Patrol for an unmissable night at TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

BRIT Award nominee Freya Ridings has already been announced as special guest for the show at the coast venue on Friday June 27.

And she will be joined by The Florentinas who will open the show in front of an expected 8,000 capacity crowd at the UK’s biggest open air concert arena.

Since forming in Bangor in 2019, The Florentinas – who met at school – have made a big impact with their hook-heavy sound.

Their rise has included winning BBC Introducing Artist of the Year in 2023, earning national radio play with singles like Miami, Sandcastles, It’s Not In Vain and Weatherman, and supporting artists such as Nothing But Thieves, The Amazons and Stereophonics.

Fresh off a European tour with Snow Patrol, the band’s powerful new single YOU, marks an exciting new chapter in their journey.

Headliners and fellow Northern Irish rockers Snow Patrol recently celebrated a major milestone with their first number one album in 18 years.

The Forest Is The Path marks the rock band’s return to the top of the charts, following the massive success of Eyes Open in 2006.

With eight studio albums, including the multi-platinum Eyes Open, Snow Patrol have sold more than 16 million records worldwide.

Their legacy is further solidified by numerous accolades including seven Meteor Ireland Music Awards, six BRIT Award nominations and a GRAMMY nomination for Best Rock Song.

Fans in Scarborough can expect a night filled with timeless hits and the best of modern rock.

Special guest Freya Ridings struck gold with the hauntingly beautiful ballad Lost Without You – a self-written, self-performed hit that reached Number 3 on the UK charts and earned a BRIT Award nomination.

Her self-titled debut album amassed more than one billion streams and earned 47 Gold and Platinum certifications worldwide.

Snow Patrol join Will Smith, Judas Priest, Basement Jaxx, Pendulum, Rag’n’Bone Man, Blossoms, Shed Seven, Texas, UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, The Corrs, Gary Barlow and The Script among the headliners announced for TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2025.

Visit ticketmaster.co.uk and scarboroughopenairtheatre.com for tickets.