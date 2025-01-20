Indie rock legends announce summer gig at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Snow Patrol are coming to Scarborough.

Indie-rock pioneers Snow Patrol will bring their signature anthemic sound to the Yorkshire coast this summer when they headline TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

The Ivor Novello Award winners will headline the open-air concert arena on Friday June 27.

Tickets go on sale from ticketmaster.co.uk and scarboroughopenairtheatre.com at 9am on Friday January 24.

Northern Irish-Scottish rockers Snow Patrol – fronted by Gary Lightbody with long-time members Nathan Connolly and Johnny McDaid – have been shaping the sound of alternative rock for more than 20 years.

With iconic tracks like Chasing Cars, Run, and Open Your Eyes, their anthems continue to resonate with fans worldwide, solidifying their place as one of the most influential bands in modern rock.

The band recently celebrated a major milestone with their first Number 1 album in 18 years.

The Forest Is The Path marks the rock band’s triumphant return to the top of the charts, following the massive success of Eyes Open in 2006.

With eight studio albums, including the multi-platinum Eyes Open, Snow Patrol have sold more than 16 million records worldwide.

Their legacy is further solidified by numerous accolades including seven Meteor Ireland Music Awards, six BRIT Award nominations and a GRAMMY nomination for Best Rock Song.

With a career spanning more than two decades, fans in Scarborough can expect a night filled with timeless hits and the very best of modern rock.

Scarborough OAT venue programmer Julian Murray, of promoters Cuffe and Taylor, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to announce that Snow Patrol will be heading to Scarborough later this year.

"With their incredible catalogue of hits and raw, emotional performances, it’s going to be a magical night for fans in one of the most stunning outdoor venues in the UK.

"It’s definitely going to be one of the highlights of the summer.”

Snow Patrol join Judas Priest, Basement Jaxx, Pendulum, Rag’n’Bone Man, Blossoms, Shed Seven, Texas, UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, The Corrs, Gary Barlow and The Script among the headliners already announced for TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2025.

A record-breaking 114,000 tickets were sold for last summer’s 18 Scarborough OAT headline shows in 2024.

For more information about TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre and visit scarboroughopenairtheatre.com to buy tickets.