Inspirational blind man is set to walk the Wolds Way to raise £5,000 for Guide Dogs UK
An inspirational blind man is taking on the challenge of walking 79 miles across the Wolds Way to raise funds for Guide Dogs UK.
For the first time Andrew Elliker-Reeve, of Beeford, is walking off-road since losing his sight just over two years ago, and is aiming to walk between 11-12 miles per day - helped by his guides - from October 17 until October 23.
Andrew went in for surgery to help the blood flow to his legs, only to wake up 10 days later with a stoma bag and impaired vision.
He said: “I was fairly traumatised, and continued that way for months. Everything was so new - I hadn’t even heard of a stoma bag until I didn’t have a colon, so that was a bit of a shock!
“Luckily I have a terrific wife, Rebecca, who took to it like a duck to water.
"The first few months were very tough, when I eventually decided I didn’t want to die, something I did consider seriously for quite a while, we decided to take the bull by the horns and go for it!”
His advice to anyone else going through a similar experience is “forget what you were and work on what you are”.
His infectiously positive attitude is something he hopes to share through his blog ‘Travelling Blind’ which is currently at 3,000 followers and growing. He introduces it as “One man's entertaining and thought-provoking guide to learning how to be blind”.
Although he has the help of his wonderful wife and doesn’t have a guide dog himself, Andrew is passionate about the help Guide Dogs UK provides.
He said: “People desperately need guide dogs, just so that they can have their independence.”
Pippa Turner, community fundraising relationship manager for Guide Dogs UK in the North-East, said: “What Andrew is doing is fantastic. We’re very grateful for his fundraising efforts, but importantly he is an inspiration to so many of us.
“We wish Andrew and his sighted guides lots of luck as they take on this challenge of a lifetime.”
Andrew is aiming to raise at least £5,000 doing this challenge, so if you want to help him reach this number by donating or would like to find out more, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/travellingblind1