Daniel Galloway sadly lost his mother Vera Hudson in 2019, when she was murdered by a neighbour in Hull.

Since this traumatic event, Mr Galloway has bravely taken on fundraising challenges to raise money for other people who have also suffered through a traumatic event like this.

Mr Galloway will be taking on the challenge of a skydive at the Skydive GB Parachute Club in Grindale, Bridlington, to raise money for Victim Support.

Mr Galloway said: “I chose skydiving as I wanted to push my body to the limit. I’m quite an adrenaline junky anyway so I thought it would be quite a good thing to do.

"I’m not really afraid of many things, but I will definitely panic while I am up there!

“A while ago me, my brother and my friend did a 57-mile walk from Bridlington to Hull and back and managed to raise £1,300.

"I have spoken to Victim Support about doing the great wall of China, which might be a few years yet because of all the planning - but I am thinking of doing the Pennine Way walk next

“Over the years I have had a couple of bad overdoses that could have ended my life, but I have spoken to mental health teams and I seem to be dealing with it a lot better.

"Doing this for others in need is giving me a purpose, as well as having my two beautiful daughters.

“It helps me, knowing I am helping others who are going through the same circumstances.

"Times are tough for people at the moment, so if you can’t donate please share it to get the word out there. I’m hoping to raise between £3,000 and £5,000.”

Victim Support is an independent charity which supports those affected by crime or traumatic incidents and helps them try to cope and recover.

By raising money for this cause, Mr Galloway is hoping to help others who have gone through similar trauma get back on their feet.

