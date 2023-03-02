News you can trust since 1882
Inspiring Beeford mother to 'Brave the Shave' for Macmillan alongside family fun day near Bridlington

An inspiring woman will be shaving off her long locks this April in honour of friends and family suffering with cancer.

By Claudia Bowes
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 11:58am

Kimmy Hanson, a full-time mum living in Beeford, is organising a family fun day alongside shaving her head to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Miss Hanson said: ”Some of my friends and people in the village are suffering - I just found out that my auntie has stage 4 and I lost my nanna to cancer as well.

“I’ve never had short hair and for the past few years I have been dying it with different colours, so it will be a big change!

Kimmy Hanson, from Beeford, is shaving her luscious locks to raise money for Macmillan.
"I am not nervous at the minute but a bit closer to the time I am sure I will be.

“I have never done any fundraising before and just jumped straight in at the deep end with this!

“It’s all with the help of my good friend Zoe who will also be shaving my hair on the day.”

The fun day will be held at Beeford Community Centre on April 8, starting at 10am.

Miss Hanson has organised a free bouncy castle and a DJ to ensure the whole family will have lots to do while preparations for the shave begin.

There will also be face painting, a bake sale, stalls showcasing local businesses and a tombola raffle

Donations will also be collected on the day, with a percentage of money made by the activities given to Macmillan.

To donate you can visit: https://bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/kimmy-hanson or donate on the day.

BridlingtonMacmillan Cancer Support