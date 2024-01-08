Insurer’s support for Eastfield’s Westway Open Arms helps to keep vital services going

NFU Mutual Agents and their staff at the Yorkshire Coast agency recently nominated Eastfield charity Westway Open Arms to receive a donation of more than £6,443 from NFU Mutual’s national £1.92million ‘Agency Giving Fund’.

(L-R) Craig Robinson, Irene Pickering, Bernie Brown and Andy Stephenson

The leading rural insurer has launched this fund, now in its fourth year, to help local frontline charities across the country.

The Agency Giving Fund forms part of NFU Mutual’s £3.25m funding pledge for both local and national charities in 2023, to assist with recovery from the pandemic and to help tackle the impact of the rising cost of living.

To ensure these donations reach all corners of the UK and are directed where they’re needed most, all NFU Mutual Agencies, with more than 295 offices nationwide, have been given the opportunity to nominate local charities to receive a share of the fund.

Westway Open Arms is based in Scarborough and offers practical help to people in need, a welcoming drop-in with craft activities, once a week lunch and time to explore its Christian faith.

This donation has enabled the charity to help provide school lunch snack packs during school holidays and run the weekly lunch club, where people experiencing loneliness and isolation can enjoy a free fresh cooked meal and a chat.

Andy Stephenson, Agent at NFU Mutual Yorkshire Coast, said: “We’re extremely proud to have nominated Westway Open Arms for this donation and are delighted to be able to support the vital contribution they make to our community.

"NFU Mutual’s Agency Giving Fund was first created in 2020 in response to the pandemic, and this ongoing support is helping to change lives, providing both emergency support and building long-term resilience."

Bernie Brown, Centre Manager at Westway Open Arms, added: “We’re so grateful to the Yorkshire Coast Agency of NFU Mutual for nominating our charity to receive a donation from the NFU Mutual Agency Giving Fund.

"The cost-of-living crisis is affecting many members of our community. The choice is often to eat or heat.

"This will be the main challenge people are facing and with the onset of winter this is only going to get worse.”