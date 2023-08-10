News you can trust since 1882
International nurses in Scarborough supported as Trust awarded

Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust (TEWV) has received the NHS Pastoral Care Quality Award for giving great pastoral support to internationally recruited nurses.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 10th Aug 2023, 17:06 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 17:06 BST
Karen Atkinson with the NHS Pastoral Care Quality Award certificateKaren Atkinson with the NHS Pastoral Care Quality Award certificate
The award recognises the effort put into welcoming international recruits into the country, helping new colleagues settle into a new area and making sure their personal needs are met.

As well as assisting with flights and interim accommodation, the team supports international recruits with everything from setting up bank accounts, registering with a GP and linking them to churches and the wider local community.

In the last year, the Trust has recruited 15 registered nurses from African and Caribbean countries, with that number rising to more than 40 by the end of the year.

The staff currently work across Scarborough and York and the Trust's secure inpatient services at Roseberry Park Hospital.

Karen Atkinson, international recruitment lead for the Trust, said: “This award means that our commitment to international recruitment has been recognised.

“We have worked extremely hard on developing how we successfully bring international recruits into our Trust and make sure they’re supported into their new way of life.

“We now have a small but dedicated team, including clinical coordinators and an educator joining us soon, so we can continue to support more international nurses recruited into the Trust.”

Beverley Murphy, chief nurse at the Trust, said: “This will make a great difference to our teams who have faced staff shortages and recruitment challenges and help them to provide the best care to the people we support.

“I am grateful for our colleagues who have looked after the people who have joined their team. I imagine it can be daunting to leave everything behind and our staff are helping to make this possible. Thank you for working within our values and being part of making TEWV a great place to work.”

