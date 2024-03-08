International Women's Day: East Yorkshire Buses hope to recruit more women drivers with £8 million initiative

East Yorkshire Buses is launching an exciting new campaign to attract and recruit women drivers across its operations in Hull and East Riding.

‘Go-Ahead Women’ is an £8 million initiative the public transport provider is embarking on with parent company Go-Ahead Group, setting a target on International Women’s Day to achieve 50 per cent gender equality by 2035 - marking a significant step in the traditionally male-dominated sector.

Recognising the need for greater representation, Go-Ahead is also investing in upgrades to bus depot facilities, which will include the creation of inclusive environments where women colleagues have opportunities, feel supported and empowered to thrive.

Matt Carney, Bus CEO for Go-Ahead, said: "Gender equality isn't just a goal – it's a commitment to building a better future for all. By setting an ambitious target to achieve 50 per cent gender parity by 2035 and investing £8 million to support women drivers in their work environment, we are taking decisive steps to create a more inclusive and equitable workplace."

According to recent data from Women in Bus and Coach, women make up 10 per cent of the workforce in the bus industry. At present, 11.5 per cent of bus driver roles are occupied by women within Go-Ahead's bus companies.

In addition to the recruitment drive, new hires will benefit from a comprehensive eight-week fully paid training programme, designed to equip them with the skills and confidence needed to excel in their roles. This initiative underscores Go-Ahead's commitment to lead the industry in nurturing talent and providing equal opportunities for career advancement.

Carolyn Ferguson, Chief People Officer for the Go-Ahead Group said: "We firmly believe that diversity drives innovation and success. We’re investing in training and development opportunities for women drivers, and by doing this we’re not only enriching our workforce but also paving the way for a more sustainable and inclusive future."

Closing in on 100 years of regional service, with a fleet of 270 vehicles, East Yorkshire Buses currently employs 77 women in a workforce of 1,628, outlining the scale of the journey ahead. It has been part of Go Ahead Group since 2018.

Ben Gilligan, managing director of East Yorkshire Buses, said: “The bus industry is traditionally a male-dominated sector and we are pleased to be able to launch our new programme to increase female representation in the workforce and open up opportunities. Being a bus driver is a great job for friendly and approachable people who enjoy dealing with the public, and we have a range of opportunities - full and part time - at our depots across the region."