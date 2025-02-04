Invitation to share views on dog walking in Whitby, Scarborough and Filey

A lone dog walker on Scarborough's North Bay Beach as the mist clears over the Castle.

Residents are being encouraged to comment on the rules for walking dogs in the Filey, Scarborough and Whitby area to ensure everybody can enjoy a safe and clean environment.

North Yorkshire Council has launched a public consultation today (Monday, February 3) on the existing Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) to support responsible ownership.

It outlines areas in which a dog must be put on a lead when directed, rules around dog fouling and any dog exclusion areas.

This is in place to help to ensure everyone can enjoy the open spaces and beaches in this part of the county and to help to protect wildlife.

Following a previous consultation in 2023 and feedback received, the council has identified areas that need be reviewed.

This includes removing dog restrictions from Olivers Mount playing fields, Scarborough and Tate Hill Beach, Whitby, and adding Valley Road Gardens and Linden Close. The rules around dog fouling would remain.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for managing our environment, Cllr Greg White, said: “We want to ensure that everybody can enjoy our picturesque beaches in a safe and clean environment. The rules are there so we can maintain our coast without compromising on safety or cleanliness.

"I’d like to thank those who shared their feedback in 2023, and we would welcome the public's views on the spaces identified in the revised PSPO.”

The consultation is available on the council’s website at www.northyorks.gov.uk/dogPSPO and is open until Monday, March 17.

Following the consultation, the PSPO is set to be adopted in May.