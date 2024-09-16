Three charity signs advertising an East Yorkshire fundraising event have been stolen. Photo submitted.

Ahead of its annual fundraiser, the Hornsea and East Yorkshire Rotary Club were shocked to discover that their advertising signs had been stolen without a trace.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group’s fundraising event is set to take place on September 29, with their ever-popular ‘Last Night of the Proms’.

Ray Thompson, president Rotary Club of Hornsea and East Yorkshire, has said: “We are running a fundraising event at the Floral Hall in Hornsea - it raises money for local charities. Over the last 20 years, we have had signs advertising the event, however, about 10 days ago these signs were stolen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I reported the theft of the three signs to the police. It is a disgrace that the signs for a charity raising money for local charities get stolen, if anyone has dashcam footage or has seen the theft we would be grateful.”

The three signs were located on a stand outside Densholme Farm, outside Four Acres caravan park and on Seaton Road. The club has now replaced the signs, however they would like to find there original signs as soon as possible.

The fundraiser is set to take place on Sunday 29 September at Hornsea Floral Hall. Doors open at 1.45pm and the concert starts at 2.30pm.

Those who have any information about the stolen signs, or would like tickets for the event, can contact Mr Thopmson via [email protected].