'It was such a shock': Scarborough civil servant recognised in King's Birthday Honours

David Evans, a long-standing civil servant of 36 years, has been awarded a BEM – a British Empire Medal - for his services to the community.

David works in Scarborough as a Jobcentre Work Coach, supporting local residents to find work and improve their lives. Outside of work, he has dedicated most of his life to supporting Westborough Methodist Church and Venture Scouts.

David said: “When I first received the letter in an official envelope, I thought I had got a fine! Then I had to read the letter twice to believe it. It was such a shock.

“I was really humbled and amazed when I realised that I had been put forward for a BEM and the reason behind it. It was lovely to think that someone had taken time to gather all the information and put the application in.

“I started work in March 1983 at the then DHSS in Scarborough on a six-month casual basis and here I am 40 years later helping people as a Work Coach for DWP’s Jobcentre Plus.

“It’s an amazing job. It can be a tough job at times but very rewarding. Being able to help people that are having a tough time and being able to improve their lives is the best part of it.

“I have been involved in the Scouts at Westborough Methodist Church since I was 18. I was a late starter, only joining Venture Scouts but then at age 21 I became Venture Scout Leader and then Explorer Scout Leader - a role which I continue today nearly 40 years later. I was awarded the Silver Acorn for services to Scouting in 2019.

“The 14 to 18 age group I work with can be challenging but it’s great to see how they grow and mature into young adults over those few years and nurturing them to become young leaders in other sections of the group.

“I have also been heavily involved at Queen St Methodist Church in Scarborough all my life, rising to the dizzy heights of Senior Church Steward, dealing with normal Sunday services to large concerts and charity events.

“I help look after the property and the day to day running of the Church and have recently helped oversee its recent redevelopment. We are currently celebrating our centenary this year so have had lots of events running all year.

“Everything I do, I do alongside a great team of people - whether that’s at work or at Scouts or at church.

“We are all one big family and support each other through the good times and the bad. I am so privileged.”

David is one of 15 employees at the Department for Work and Pensions and its arm’s length bodies to be recognised in the King’s first Birthday Honours List 2023.

Every year the honours system marks the achievements and breadth of service given by extraordinary people across the United Kingdom.

Work and Pensions Minister Viscount Younger of Leckie said: “We have brilliant staff all over the country at DWP who go above and beyond to make a positive difference to people’s lives - not only in their work as civil servants, but in their spare time supporting communities and important causes.