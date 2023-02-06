‘It’s a national tragedy’: Nurses and ambulance staff in Scarborough walk out as part of national strike action

Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) have walked out for the second time in a month as part of industrial strike action.Those working on Agenda for Change contracts were balloted last year on whether to take strike action following the below-inflation pay award in England.

Samantha Morrell, RCN organiser, said: “In Scotland they’ve held off with their strike today so it’s obviously making an impact and their government are entering into serious talks with them.

“It is making a difference somewhere, and whilst it’s not making a difference here at the minute, it will happen and they will have to listen.

Nurses and supporters on the picket line outside Scarborough Hospital.

“I think everyone would agree the NHS and especially nurses are a pillar of society; they worked through covid, they’ve seen colleagues die and I just think it’s horrific.

“‘Nurses are for life, not just for Covid’ and it’s true. Even Boris Johnson used the NHS. I personally think it’s a disgrace, it’s a national tragedy and something’s got to change.

“Everyone uses the NHS and we want to keep it for the next generation, but I fear we’re going to end up like America and have to pay for private health care. People are going to die and people won’t be able to afford it.

“I’d love to see some members of the government come spend a day working at a hospital and I bet they wouldn’t last.”

Ambulance staff outside the Ambulance station.

This third set of strike action is taking place today, Monday February 6 and tomorrow, Tuesday February 7 as the government is yet to negotiate conditions.

On the picket line this morning, strike member Vicky Carter said: “I think it’s not just about now, but it’s about the future of health care. If we don’t do something now, we’re not going to be able to recruit and train for us when we’re older and need healthcare.

“It is a little bit about money but it’s mainly to maintain the service’s that we’re providing.”

Laura Thompson agreed and said “It’s really emotional that we have to be here and it’s sad that it’s come to this. We don’t want to be not up there and not caring for our patients but I think unless we make a stand now then nothing is going to change.”

Newly qualified Health Care Assistant Holly said: “I’m worried. I’ve always wanted to be a nurse and when I joined as a HCA, I sort of looked up to it but I think the moral has changed.

“I think people don’t look up to the NHS as a really good career anymore as it’s a lot of stress for not a lot of pay. People who have worked here for years and years are saying ‘are you sure you want to come into it’. My partner is on 20p less than me and he stacks shelves in Tesco.“When I leave work, I never leave work because there’s all the stress and there’s short staff messages so you never leave work at work.”

A spokesperson for York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “The Trust has prepared for the impact of any industrial action with plans to continue to deliver safe care for patients.

"Staff and union representatives have worked together to put in place extensive procedures and processes which focus on maintaining essential services, although these may be staffed differently and there may be delays or other changes for patients.”

Councillor Rich Maw, who was attending the strikes for personal reasons, said: “I was disturbed to see yesterday whilst watching Sharon Graham spell out the stature of 500 people a week dying whilst waiting for ambulances in this country, one of the richest countries in the world.“When we’re told that there isn’t enough money, I don’t believe them. It’s there, it’s just they’re refusing to negotiate and refusing to spend it. So when I come down here and talk to the nurses, it’s a serious issue and I think the NHS is in a fight for its life and I hope the public can carry on supporting them.”

Almost 1,500 GMB Union ambulance workers across Yorkshire also walked out including Paramedics, Emergency Care Assistants, call handlers and other staff who staged picket lines at locations across the county including at Scarborough Ambulance Station on Queen Margaret's Road.