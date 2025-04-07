Matthew is encouraging people to 'take pride' in Scarborough

Scarborough window cleaner Matthew Aldred has been sprucing up the town’s image by making the road signs shine.

Matthew began his business so that he could work around his young children, aged five and six, while they were at school.

"I’m the primary child carer,” he said, “and I wanted something to do Monday to Friday during school hours.

"As I was driving around Scarborough, I noticed that the street signs looked disgusting.

Matthew has been cleaning local signage for free to support the area

“I take pride in our local area, and I absolutely love Scarborough, so I started cleaning the signs off.

"It’s the first thing tourist see when they visit and I wanted to raise awareness of people taking pride in Scarborough.”

Matthew made the move after spending years working as a wedding caterer at Aldred’s Fine Cheese and Catering alongside wife, Rebecca, which he continues to do at weekends.

The couple provide a range of flexible options which include wood-fired cooking to add smoky flavours to hog roasts, BBQ's and smoked meats, grazing feasts, and indulgent buffets with always an artisan cheese selection available.

The signs were 'disgusting' said Matthew

Matthew said: “We used to do weddings back to back, working seven days a week, and I made the change after it became difficult for me to spend evening with the kids.”

Matthew now spends his days cleaning windows whilst the children are at school, and if he notices a sign that needs a brush up as he passes, he takes time out of his day to make the Scarborough name sparkle.

To find out more about Matthew’s business visit MA Window cleaning on Facebook.