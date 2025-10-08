It's time to end Yorkshire Dales' reputation as 'one of the UK’s hotspots' for criminal killing of birds of prey

A Yorkshire Dales charity is launching a powerful new campaign to tackle the reputation of the area for being a ‘blackspot for raptor persecution’.

With more than 40 years experience of taking direct action on issues of critical importance to the Dales, Friends of the Dales are calling for an end to the “appalling” criminal killing of birds of prey in the Yorkshire Dales, including Nidderdale.

Called Eyes on the Skies, the launch event for Friends of the Dales’ new campaign will take place on October 21 with the participation of Kate Jennings, UK Head of Site Conservation & Species Policy at the RSPB.

The Dales remains a well-known blackspot for raptor persecution, with species such as hen harriers, short-eared owls, and red kites especially targeted.

Friends of the Dales’ new campaign called Eyes on the Skies aims to end the criminal killing of birds of prey. (Picture contributed)

Last week saw the RSPB highlight the disappearance of Sita, a one-year-old female satellite-tagged Hen Harrier.

The RSPB said that Sita is the 29th hen harrier “to suspiciously disappear in the national park since 2015” and that the bird “is likely to have been shot”.

Jonathan Riley, Chair of Trustees at Friends of the Dale, says the time has come to deal with the issue.

“It is appalling that the hen harrier, one of the UK’s rarest birds, continues to be shot, trapped, and poisoned in our National Park, which should be a sanctuary for wildlife.”

Friends of the Dales say they are reflecting public concern over bird of prey crimes.

In early 2024, more than 1,000 people responded to consultation on the new Management Plan for the Yorkshire Dales National Park, with the illegal persecution of birds of prey emerging as one of their biggest concerns.

Friends of the Dales Eyes on the Skies campaign supports one of the core objectives of the new Management Plan, as well as the vital work of other organisations such as the National Wildlife Crime Unit, RSPB and Hen Harrier Action.

The campaign will aim to amplify messages around the scale and nature of bird of prey crimes, advise people how to spot them and report any suspicious or illegal activity.

More information on the event: https://friendsofthedales.org.uk/