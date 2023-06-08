‘I’ve heard Scarborough's very nice’: The Cult’s guitarist Billy Duffy looks ahead to summer Open Air Theatre show

Formed in Bradford, The Cult broke through into the mainstream in the mid-1980s with such legendary hits as Rain, Fire Woman, Love Removal Machine, Lil’ Devil and She Sells Sanctuary.

Frontman Ian Astbury and guitarist and song-writing partner Billy Duffy continue to be The Cult’s creative driving force.

The Scarborough News spent time with Billy Duffy to ask if The Cult were looking forward to their first show in Scarborough and whether they had any surprises planned.

This summer, rock band The Cult will be heading to Scarborough ahead of their 40th anniversary celebrations next year.

Duffy, 62, said: “What like if I make it across the stage and don't fall over? That will be a major achievement at my age.

“You know, you have to kind of set the bar realistically a little bit, you know, it all depends on the audience and us.

“It's that interaction if the crowd is up for it then it takes us to another level and obviously it's our job and the job of the music to also create that atmosphere. So, you know, fingers crossed, it will be a banging show.”

It might be the first time The Cult as a collective have played in Scarborough, but it is not Billy Duffy’s first time as he reminisces about when he played here before he was in a famous band.

“All I can remember about Scarborough was when I was in a band before The Cult, and we played a Scarborough nightclub. All I remember about going to Scarborough was that the van we were in was so overloaded that we had to get out of it and push it up a hill, on the way to play the gig.

“I've never been back since I don't think that would have been 41 years ago. So I'm excited. I’ve heard it’s very nice.”

The Cult are not strangers to outdoor concerts, as they have played several outdoor gigs and festivals over the years - the biggest of their own being Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires.

Duffy said he enjoys the outdoor gigs as they’re “always fun” but they are weather dependent.

“The only thing about outdoor shows that can really ruin it is if the wind is blowing in the wrong direction, because it makes it a bit of a nightmare for the sound for the band on stage.

“But outdoor shows are generally great and you know, it's always fun. Obviously, the weather can be a factor. So the rain can spoil a good day out but other than that it’s vibey and the UK in the summer is great because people really celebrate the long daylight and there’s a big feelgood factor in the UK in the summer.

“I take each gig as it comes, you know, there's so many factors that can affect how an audience in a band, that that's the beautiful thing about live music, each gig is really special

“I'm excited about these three UK gigs. For The Cult, these are part of a short European tour; we start in Belgium, we go to Hungary, Serbia and Croatia, Italy, Spain, Germany and then we end up back here, which is a great way to end it.

“The three UK gigs that we're doing have a great open air vibe, like a summer concert series thing. So it ends in a really nice way and I'm happy about that.”

The Cult will perform at Scarborough’s Open Air Theatre on Thursday July 6.