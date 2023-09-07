Watch more videos on Shots!

His last performance in the town was at the Open Air Theatre back in 2010 – where the heavens promptly opened.

"I’d never done an open air gig before and was booked to do it, slightly concerned about that and the great British summertime,” he laughed.

"I ended up performing to 2,000 people in cagoules in heavy rain but it was a wonderful example of the Blitz spirit - everyone was soaked right through but wanting to have a good time and laughing right through it.

Jack Whitehall is bringing his Settle Down show to Scarborough on September 27.

"I’ve subsequently done other open air gigs in the USA where they’ve had shirts and cocktails – a slightly different vibe!”

Jack will have no shortage of material for his show at Scarborough Spa's Grand Hall – he has just become a dad for the first time after partner Roxy gave birth to their baby girl – the couple announced their good news yesterday (September 6) on social media.

"I started writing material for Settle Down last summer and talking a lot about relationships, and moving in with my girlfriend – that was the theme and was more a reflection of that,” he said.

"A huge amount of life has happened in between and had to constantly evolve it, writing about the pregnancy, baby scans, nesting and putting up cots.

"Now we’ve had the baby, so I will be scrambling to write new material about that.

"It’s great as it means the show is always evolving and keeping it fresh.

"It’s a good way to avoid falling into auto pilot.

“It’s nice to take time off, go away, write new stuff and come back it with renewed vigour – it keeps it exciting.”

Jack’s tour has brought him back to the stage for the first time since 2019 – after three complete sell-out tours previously, he’s out on the road doing what he does best.

"There was an enforced hiatus with Covid and been a long time since I gigged but I really enjoy being back in theatres and comedy clubs and having that interaction with the audience,” he said.

"You appreciate it that much more when you’ve not been able to do it for a while.

"I don’t get nervous any more, when it’s new material I do get a little more nervous about whether it’s going to work or not. but it’s healthy nerves rather than anything too crippling.”

Jack Whitehall began his career at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2007 and he has gone on to become an award-winning comedian, actor, presenter and writer.

He most recently starred alongside Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in Disney’s Jungle Cruise, and in Clifford The Big Red Dog for Paramount and is widely celebrated for his hit Netflix show Travels With My Father, which released its fifth season last year.

As a presenter, he hosted the BRIT Awards for four years, from 2018 to 2021.