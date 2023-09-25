News you can trust since 1882
Jake Bugg announces gig at Scarborough Spa - and here's how you can get VIP tickets

Scarborough Spa is delighted to announce that critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Jake Bugg will be performing in the Spa Grand Hall on Saturday December 9.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 25th Sep 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 13:01 BST
It’s over 10 years since Bugg burst onto the scene with his eponymous debut, one that topped the UK album charts and saw the then 18-year-old from Nottingham fêted as the next Bob Dylan.

Since then, Bugg has gone on to have top selling albums and countless headline live performances across the world.

His 5th studio album, Saturday Night, Sunday Morning was released in 2021, which marked a bold and exciting new chapter for Bugg.

Jake Bugg is coming to Scarborough Spa.Jake Bugg is coming to Scarborough Spa.
Jake Bugg is coming to Scarborough Spa.
Scarborough Spa’s VIP Platinum Lounge upgrade is available for Jake’s show.

Your upgrade will give you early access to our VIP lounge with a complimentary drink on arrival.

You’ll beat the queues with access to the lounges private bar and toilets. You’ll have access to the lounge throughout the event.

VIP upgrades can be bought at point of purchase or the Box Office on 01723 376774.

