Jake Bugg announces gig at Scarborough Spa - and here's how you can get VIP tickets

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s over 10 years since Bugg burst onto the scene with his eponymous debut, one that topped the UK album charts and saw the then 18-year-old from Nottingham fêted as the next Bob Dylan.

Since then, Bugg has gone on to have top selling albums and countless headline live performances across the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His 5th studio album, Saturday Night, Sunday Morning was released in 2021, which marked a bold and exciting new chapter for Bugg.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jake Bugg is coming to Scarborough Spa.

Scarborough Spa’s VIP Platinum Lounge upgrade is available for Jake’s show.

Your upgrade will give you early access to our VIP lounge with a complimentary drink on arrival.

You’ll beat the queues with access to the lounges private bar and toilets. You’ll have access to the lounge throughout the event.