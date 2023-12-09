Jake Bugg: Everything you need to know about tonight's Scarborough Spa gig

The musical legend is set to play at Scarborough Spa this evening, Saturday, December 9.

Critically acclaimed Nottingham born singer-songwriter Jake Bugg will be performing in the Spa Grand Hall this evening.

It’s over 10 years since Bugg burst onto the scene with his eponymous debut, one that topped the UK album charts and saw the then 18-year-old from Nottingham fêted as the next Bob Dylan.

Since then, Jake has gone on to have top selling albums and countless headline live performances across the world.

His 5th studio album, ‘Saturday Night, Sunday Morning’ was released in 2021, which marked a bold and exciting new chapter for Jake Bugg, filled with catchy guitar hooks, rhythmic base lines & anthemic choruses.

Doors will open for tonight’s gig at 6pm for Premium Lounge ticket holders and 7pm for everybody else.

Support will come from stray Scene at 7.20pm and Girl Band at 8pm.

Jake Bugg will hit the stage at 9pm.

There is limited Pay and Display parking outside the venue and on the approach road leading up to Scarborough Spa, and the South Bay Underground car park is free after 6pm.

The cliff lift nearby runs until 11.30pm.

VIP upgrade is available for tonight’s show, which includes a queue jump and early lounge access (one hour before doors), a complimentary drink upon arrival, access to the designated private bar, access to private toilet facilities, cloakroom facility and access to the lounge during the interval.

Upgrades available to purchase via checkout or the Spa Box Office.