JAMES BOND: Malton actor in top three favourites to play the next 007

A Malton actor is in the top five favourites to play the next James Bond, it has been revealed on James Bond Day.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 12:42 pm - 1 min read
Updated Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 12:51 pm
Malton actor James Norton is in the top three favourites to play the next James Bond.
James Norton, who grew up in Ampleforth, near Malton, is in the top five favourites to replace Daniel Craig as the next James Bond.

According to the William Hill site, Norton is the third favourite with odds of 4/1 to play the agent.

Norton grew up in the village of Ampleforth, where he went to Ampleforth College.

He then carried out work experience at the Stephen Joseph Theatre at 15 before moving to London.

He has gone on to have major roles in Happy Valley, Little Women, Grantchester and McMafia.

Current favourite to replace Daniel Craig is Henry Cavill (2/1), with Luke Evans (4/1) and James Norton behind.

At the bottom of the list sits Piers Morgan, David Beckham and Vicky McClure, all with odds of 1000/1.

