Jess Glynne announced as second act for 2024 season at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Pop star Jess Glynne makes a long-awaited return to Yorkshire coast next summer for her third headline show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

Chart record holder Jess Glynne is the only British female solo artist to ever score seven UK Number One singles and she will headline Scarborough OAT once again on Saturday, June 15.

Jess’s 2024 six-date outdoor UK Tour is set to be one of the hottest tickets for next year’s summer season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jess, who headlined Scarborough OAT in 2017 and 2019, said: “I can't wait to get back on stage and go live for all my people! It's gonna be a good year... let's go!”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The news follows the recent arrival of her latest single Friend of Mine.

The single marks a new and more personal chapter for the GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriter, who has delivered some of the most memorable dance-pop hits of the past decade.

Smashing her way into the nation’s consciousness as the vocalist on Clean Bandit’s 2014 smash Rather Be and Route 94’s My Love, Jess has since become one of the UK’s biggest acts with hits including I’ll Be There, Hold My Hand and Don’t Be So Hard on Yourself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her two previous Platinum-selling albums have both become Number One records and she collected three Ivor Novello nominations, won a GRAMMY, racked up nine BRIT Award nominations and 1.2 billion streams.

In 2022, the singer-songwriter brought in fresh management and switched record label to EMI, relocating to Los Angeles and honed a new, more vulnerable songwriting style with producers including Greg Kurstin (Sia, Adele), Emile Haynie (Lana Del Rey), Malay (Frank Ocean) and BOOTS (Beyonce).

They added to a tight, five-member writing team: herself, long-time collaborators Knox Brown and Jin Jin, plus grime musician Wretch-32 and Grammy-nominated producer P2J (Wizkid, Stormzy) and she took songwriting inspiration from the likes of Joni Mitchell, Amy Winehouse, Prince and more.

As Jess prepares her third album for release, she added: “It’s a pop record – I’m a pop girl. But there’s a lot of variety. The sound of the record is raw, honest, and vulnerable.”

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, October 27 via scarboroughopenairtheatre.co.uk