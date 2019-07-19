Jess Glynne's concert at Scarborough Open Air Theatre will be her return after resting her voice

Global superstar and chart record holder Jess Glynne plays Scarborough's Open Air Theatre on Sunday, the final concert in a run of four on consecutive nights at the venue.

Jess – the only ever British female solo artist to score seven UK Number One singles – performed an unforgettable gig at the Yorkshire coast venue in 2017.

Tickets are still available via www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com or in person from Scarborough Open Air Theatre Box Office (01723 818111).

Jess’s Scarborough Open Air Theatre gig is presented by Cuffe and Taylor. Director Peter Taylor said: “We are delighted Jess Glynne is returning to Scarborough OAT this summer. As proven here in 2017, her live shows are epic and wonderful events."

In June the singer cancelled a planned concert in Dalby Forest, and all other planned dates until mid-July, after suffering a 'haemorrhaged' vocal chord.

Fans will be hoping that she is back on track for the Open Air Theatre date, which follows Years & Years on Thursday, Madness on Friday and Lewis Capaldi on Saturday.

On her Facebook page at the end of June, and after supporting The Spice Girls at their shows, the 29-year-old said: ‘It absolutely kills me to say this – especially given what has happened in the past few weeks – but on the advice of my throat surgeon, I am going to have to cancel my next shows through until July 14th and I hope to be back as soon as possible after that.

"I know many of my fans feel I let them down so badly when I pulled out of the Isle of Wight festival but the reason I knew I just wasn’t going to be able to make that performance has now been made clear to be by my doctor, Dr Zeitels.

"I am so devastated to be letting anyone down but I want you to know the full truth of my situation so you understand why I have to do this. All I know is I have to go away, look after my voice and come back stronger, better and be the performer my fans truly deserve."