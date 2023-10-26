Jimeoin: Everything you need to know about tonight's Scarborough Spa show
The Irish comedian has performed on The Royal Variety Performance, Live at the Apollo, and Sunday Night at the Palladium and clips of his shows can be found online with millions of views.
It is set to be a hilarious night as special guest Phil Ellis joins the comedy star on stage.
Doors will open for tonight’s gig at 6.30pm and the show will start at 7.30pm.
There is limited Pay and Display parking outside the venue and on the approach road leading up to Scarborough Spa, and the South Bay Underground car park is free after 6pm.
The cliff lift nearby runs until 11.30pm.
There is an age restrictipon for tonight’s gig of 14 plus, and it is a show recomended for those 16 plus.
There may be some adult language.
Tickets are still available and can be purchased here.