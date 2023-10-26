Jimeoin: Everything you need to know about tonight's Scarborough Spa show

An hilarious evening of World-Class stand-up from live comedy’s internationally acclaimed Irish master Jimeoin wil be coming to Scarborough Spa this evening, Thursday, October 26. (Pics: Scarborough Spa)

The Irish comedian has performed on The Royal Variety Performance, Live at the Apollo, and Sunday Night at the Palladium and clips of his shows can be found online with millions of views.

It is set to be a hilarious night as special guest Phil Ellis joins the comedy star on stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doors will open for tonight’s gig at 6.30pm and the show will start at 7.30pm.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is limited Pay and Display parking outside the venue and on the approach road leading up to Scarborough Spa, and the South Bay Underground car park is free after 6pm.

The cliff lift nearby runs until 11.30pm.

There is an age restrictipon for tonight’s gig of 14 plus, and it is a show recomended for those 16 plus.

There may be some adult language.