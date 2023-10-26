News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Jimeoin: Everything you need to know about tonight's Scarborough Spa show

An hilarious evening of World-Class stand-up from live comedy’s internationally acclaimed Irish master Jimeoin will be coming to Scarborough Spa this evening, Thursday, October 26.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 26th Oct 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
An hilarious evening of World-Class stand-up from live comedy’s internationally acclaimed Irish master Jimeoin wil be coming to Scarborough Spa this evening, Thursday, October 26. (Pics: Scarborough Spa)An hilarious evening of World-Class stand-up from live comedy’s internationally acclaimed Irish master Jimeoin wil be coming to Scarborough Spa this evening, Thursday, October 26. (Pics: Scarborough Spa)
An hilarious evening of World-Class stand-up from live comedy’s internationally acclaimed Irish master Jimeoin wil be coming to Scarborough Spa this evening, Thursday, October 26. (Pics: Scarborough Spa)

The Irish comedian has performed on The Royal Variety Performance, Live at the Apollo, and Sunday Night at the Palladium and clips of his shows can be found online with millions of views.

It is set to be a hilarious night as special guest Phil Ellis joins the comedy star on stage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Doors will open for tonight’s gig at 6.30pm and the show will start at 7.30pm.

There is limited Pay and Display parking outside the venue and on the approach road leading up to Scarborough Spa, and the South Bay Underground car park is free after 6pm.

Most Popular

The cliff lift nearby runs until 11.30pm.

There is an age restrictipon for tonight’s gig of 14 plus, and it is a show recomended for those 16 plus.

There may be some adult language.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased here.

Related topics:Scarborough Spa