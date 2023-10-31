Comedian Jimmy Carr will be returning to Scarborough Spa after his successful show back in August.

Jimmy Carr will be bringing his new tour to the Spa Grand Hall on Wednesday, March 19 2025 with a show at 7pm and another at 9:30pm.

If you like fast-paced, edgy one-liners then get ready to be happy. Jimmy Carr is going back on tour with his brand-new show ‘Jimmy Carr: Laughs Funny’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jimmy tells jokes, and jokes are like magnets. Jokes attract people, but they can also repel.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some people are repelled by Jimmy's dark brand of comedy. This show is not for them.

But if it's the kind of thing you like, then this is the kind of thing you’ll like.

‘Jimmy Carr: Laughs Funny’ will be 90 minutes of solid jokes, no interval.

There will be two shows on the night, starting at 7pm and 9.30pm.