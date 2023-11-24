News you can trust since 1882
Jo Whiley returns to Scarborough Spa in 2024 with the ultimate '90s party

Scarborough Spa is delighted to announce that Jo Whiley will be returning to the Spa Grand Hall in 2024 after a successful sold out show back in April.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 24th Nov 2023, 14:35 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 14:35 GMT
o Whiley is quite simply the ultimate authority on British music – and the voice and face of a generation is headed your way with a dazzling new show as she rummages through her record bag to dig out the very best of 90s Anthems.

No-one knows the 90s like Jo – she was right there on the cutting-edge, leading the charge as Britpop blew up, dance music exploded and indie went wild.

Now you can relive those magical memories on a dancefloor once again with the queen of the 90s... from Oasis to Blur, The Chems to The Prodigy, let Jo take you on a personal tour of her finest musical memories of the decade that defined them all.

Tickets on sale Monday, November 27 at 10am via the Scarborough Spa website or call the Box Office on 01723 376774.

