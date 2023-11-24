Jo Whiley returns to Scarborough Spa in 2024 with the ultimate '90s party

Scarborough Spa is delighted to announce that Jo Whiley will be returning to the Spa Grand Hall in 2024 after a successful sold out show back in April.

o Whiley is quite simply the ultimate authority on British music – and the voice and face of a generation is headed your way with a dazzling new show as she rummages through her record bag to dig out the very best of 90s Anthems.

No-one knows the 90s like Jo – she was right there on the cutting-edge, leading the charge as Britpop blew up, dance music exploded and indie went wild.

Now you can relive those magical memories on a dancefloor once again with the queen of the 90s... from Oasis to Blur, The Chems to The Prodigy, let Jo take you on a personal tour of her finest musical memories of the decade that defined them all.