Johnny Marr and The Charlatans impress with incredible co-headline show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

By Louise French
Published 1st Jul 2024, 14:15 BST
Music legends Johnny Marr and The Charlatans gave the Yorkshire coast double the fun with an incredible co-headline show at TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

Supergrass frontman Gaz Coombes brilliantly opened proceedings before indie heroes The Charlatans took to the stage with an explosive set which included So Oh, Come Home Baby, North Country Boy, One To Another and The Only One I Know.

Halfway through the set Johnny Marr joined The Charlatans’ frontman Tim Burgess for an unforgettable rendition of their cult classic Weirdo.

Johnny and his band followed The Charlatans with a stunning set which drew on songs from his solo career and The Smiths.

Classics such as Big Mouth Strikes Again, Easy Money, Panic, This Charming Man and How Soon Is Now delighted the crowd.

More than 100,000 tickets have already been sold for this summer’s TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

Next up is jazz maestro Gregory Porter tonight (Monday, July 1).

Johnny Marr on stage at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Johnny Marr on stage at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Johnny Marr and Tim Burgess

Johnny Marr and Tim Burgess

Tim Burgess gave an impressive performance

Tim Burgess gave an impressive performance

Supergrass front man Gaz Coombes

Supergrass front man Gaz Coombes

