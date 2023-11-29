Join Piglet's journey as North Yorkshire Moors Railway launches new fundraising campaign

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) is inviting its loyal supporters on board for an appeal with a difference as it announces the launch of a vital fundraising initiative.

Paul Middleton, aka Piglet, on the North York Moors Railway.

As its official running season comes to an end, the heritage railway is looking ahead to the necessary funds that the charity needs to continue to steam on into 2024 and beyond for future generations to enjoy.

The Piglet’s Journey fundraising campaign is encouraging people to make a donation which will then automatically enter them into a prize draw where one lucky winner will enjoy free travel at the award-winning attraction for a year.

The NYMR, featured in Channel 5’s hit programmes, Yorkshire Steam Railway and Big Steam Adventure, is giving people the chance to attend an exclusive event hosted by the railway’s Director of Mechanical Engineering, Paul ‘Piglet’ Middleton, who has been at the NYMR since he was 16.

This event is among other exciting donation gifts all in a bid to keep Britain’s busiest steam railway on track.

Donation gifts include:

- Donate what you can – will enter you once into the prize draw for free NYMR travel for a year

- £25 donation – your name will feature on the new NYMR station artwork

- £120 donation – sponsorship of an NYMR apprentice, a personal letter of thanks and quarterly updates from the team

- £500 donation - two tickets to an exclusive event hosted by Piglet plus a chat with him

Julia Clark, Director of Fundraising at the NYMR said the railway has struggled to recover after taking a financial hit after Covid.

“Our much-loved Piglet is instrumental in sharing the magic of steam with our visitors but can’t take the NYMR into the future without your help.

"That's why he's calling on you to support this special fundraising appeal to help raise the vital funds we need.”

Mr Middleton said: “Running a railway like this is challenging in terms of the costs involved and the skills required.

“There are many different opportunities for you to support our campaign and weave your name into our future.

"Every single contribution will help guarantee that the steam never runs out, the stories never fade, and the magic of the moors remains accessible to everyone.”