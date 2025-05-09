Joy Division/New Order bassist headlines Scarborough Spa New Wave tour package

By Patrick Argent
Published 9th May 2025, 12:12 BST
Peter Hook and the Light appear at Scarborough Spa this Saturday (May 10)
One of the most influential of musicians to emerge from the immediate post-punk period of the late 1970s, brings his highly distinctive signature bass playing to Scarborough Spa this Saturday (May 10).

Titled ‘Interzone’, former Joy Division/New Order bassist Peter Hook leads his band The Light, in headlining a varied combination of his New Wave peers at the venue’s Grand Hall.

The evening’s running order comprises Spear of Destiny, fronted by Kirk Brandon (at 5pm), The Farm (6.20pm), The Wedding Present (7.40pm) with Peter Hook & The Light appearing on stage at 9.25pm.

With the passing of Joy Division frontman Ian Curtis in 1980, the remaining band members gradually metamorphosed into what would emerge as New Order, whose pioneering rock/dance hybrid approach would become a defining part of the 80’s/90’s music scene.

With an ever-evolving career Hook having departed from New Order in 2007, has been part of a number of other bands and collaborations that include Monaco, Revenge and Freebass.

Formed in 2010, Hook’s band The Light, features numerous numbers from the extensive Joy Division/New Order back catalogue, the sound of which can be heard echoing throughout much of the contemporary Alternative music scene to this day.

Peter Hook & The Light, Spear of Destiny, The Farm, and The Wedding Present appear at The Spa on Saturday May 10 (doors at 4pm) with performances commencing from 5pm onwards.

Details are available at scarboroughspa.co.uk

