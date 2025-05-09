Joy Division/New Order bassist headlines Scarborough Spa New Wave tour package

Peter Hook and the Light appear at Scarborough Spa this Saturday (May 10)

One of the most influential of musicians to emerge from the immediate post-punk period of the late 1970s, brings his highly distinctive signature bass playing to Scarborough Spa this Saturday (May 10).

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Titled ‘Interzone’, former Joy Division/New Order bassist Peter Hook leads his band The Light, in headlining a varied combination of his New Wave peers at the venue’s Grand Hall.

The evening’s running order comprises Spear of Destiny, fronted by Kirk Brandon (at 5pm), The Farm (6.20pm), The Wedding Present (7.40pm) with Peter Hook & The Light appearing on stage at 9.25pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the passing of Joy Division frontman Ian Curtis in 1980, the remaining band members gradually metamorphosed into what would emerge as New Order, whose pioneering rock/dance hybrid approach would become a defining part of the 80’s/90’s music scene.

With an ever-evolving career Hook having departed from New Order in 2007, has been part of a number of other bands and collaborations that include Monaco, Revenge and Freebass.

Formed in 2010, Hook’s band The Light, features numerous numbers from the extensive Joy Division/New Order back catalogue, the sound of which can be heard echoing throughout much of the contemporary Alternative music scene to this day.

Peter Hook & The Light, Spear of Destiny, The Farm, and The Wedding Present appear at The Spa on Saturday May 10 (doors at 4pm) with performances commencing from 5pm onwards.

Details are available at scarboroughspa.co.uk