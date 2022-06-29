‘Joyful and colourful’ Bunker of Zion show to be be held at St John’s Burlington Methodist Church next month

Lead artist John Pfumojena.

‘Bunker of Zion’ features incredible international artists who have collaborated with Bridlington women to create the show, putting the town on the map.

Featuring Zimbabwean music and dance, the show is joyful and colourful, with bouncing rhythms, acrobatics and break dance.

Lead artist John Pfumojena is a well-established musician, performer, writer, and composer, having worked in both theatre and film, including for the National Theatre.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Bunker of Zion’ features incredible international artists who have collaborated with Bridlington women to create the show, putting the town on the map via this high profile national tour.

The Young Women’s Creative Company, led by local artist Hannah Davies, is working alongside the professionals, developing their own creative response to Pfumojena’s work.

Co-director of arts charity ARCADE, Rach Drew, said: “The show is an explosion of energy and fun, and will give audiences something completely different to do with their evening.

“Talented dancers and our own brilliant young women from Bridlington will inspire and amaze those who come to watch this fantastic show.”