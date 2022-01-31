‘Joyous Jamaican Journey’ extravaganza heading to Bridlington Spa next month

Narrated by well-known comedian and actor John Simmit, the Rush Theatre Company show features ska, rock steady, calypso, gospel, lovers rock and reggae. Photo submitted (courtesy of EJ Photography)

People will have the chance to experience ‘A Joyous Jamaican Journey’ when the Rush Theatre Company visits Bridlington Spa on Friday, February 18.

The show will take the audience on a journey covering the history of Jamaica, slavery and the Commonwealth through to the racism faced by the ‘Windrush Generation’ when they arrived in what they believed to be their Motherland.

Narrated by well-known comedian and actor John Simmit the extravaganza will feature ska, rock steady, calypso, gospel, lovers rock and reggae.

A spokesperson for the show said: “In 1948, hundreds of people from the Caribbean boarded the Empire Windrush and travelled to Tilbury Docks in Essex.

“With them they brought an explosion of dance, art, writing and music which would transform British culture.

“Get ready to enjoy the music of Desmond Dekker, Jimmy Cliff, Toots and The Maytals, Prince Buster, Bob Marley and The Wailers, Millie Small and many more.”

Go to www.bridspa.com or call 01262 678258 for more details and to buy tickets.