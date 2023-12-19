Residents and staff at Rivermead care home in Norton are helping to make the world a better place by wearing a festival jumper on in aid of Save the Children’s annual fundraising event, Christmas Jumper Day

Residents and staff at Rivermead care home in Norton are helping to make the world a better place by wearing a festival jumper on in aid of Save the Children’s annual fundraising event, Christmas Jumper Day.

All residents and staff at Rivermead were been encouraged to buy, borrow or decorate their own special Christmas jumpers and donate to Save the Children.

Some of the residents have been very creative and decorated their own glitzy knitwear with tinsel, stars, baubles and snowflakes

Sarah Jackson, General Manager, said: “The day was a whole lot of fun with some of the most outlandish Christmas jumpers I have ever seen! This event has really showcased the creativity and fun-loving spirit of all our residents and staff.

"We are proud to take part in Christmas Jumper Day and show our support for Save the Children.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Rivermead Care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals.