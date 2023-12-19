News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING

Jumper joy at Norton care home raises money for charity

Residents and staff at Rivermead care home in Norton are helping to make the world a better place by wearing a festival jumper on in aid of Save the Children’s annual fundraising event, Christmas Jumper Day
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 19th Dec 2023, 12:33 GMT
Residents and staff at Rivermead care home in Norton are helping to make the world a better place by wearing a festival jumper on in aid of Save the Children’s annual fundraising event, Christmas Jumper Day.Residents and staff at Rivermead care home in Norton are helping to make the world a better place by wearing a festival jumper on in aid of Save the Children’s annual fundraising event, Christmas Jumper Day.
Residents and staff at Rivermead care home in Norton are helping to make the world a better place by wearing a festival jumper on in aid of Save the Children’s annual fundraising event, Christmas Jumper Day.

All residents and staff at Rivermead were been encouraged to buy, borrow or decorate their own special Christmas jumpers and donate to Save the Children.

Some of the residents have been very creative and decorated their own glitzy knitwear with tinsel, stars, baubles and snowflakes

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sarah Jackson, General Manager, said: “The day was a whole lot of fun with some of the most outlandish Christmas jumpers I have ever seen! This event has really showcased the creativity and fun-loving spirit of all our residents and staff.

Most Popular

"We are proud to take part in Christmas Jumper Day and show our support for Save the Children.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Rivermead Care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals.

Rivermead provides nursing care, residential care, respite care.

Related topics:ResidentsNorton