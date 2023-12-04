‘Just incredible’: Rotary Club of Scarborough’s Christmas Toy Appeal collects over 23,000 gifts

The Rotary Club of Scarborough’s Christmas Toy Appeal has collected over 23,000 toys for children who may not otherwise receive a present this year - with an estimated value of more than £250,000.

Back (L-R): Sir Robert Goodwill MP, Trevor Bull, Nigel Wood, James Cliffe MBE; Centre (L-R): Rev Graham Morgan, Roberto Weeden-Sanz, Mayor of Scarborough, Coun. John Ritchie, Ralph Earwicker; Front: Steve Machin

The organiser of Scarborough Rotary Club’s Christmas Toy Appeal, Nigel Wood, of Peace of Mind Financial Solutions, has thanked everyone who helped to make this year’s event an outstanding success.

The donations were celebrated at a ‘moving’ service which took place at Westborough Methodist Church on Sunday, December 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Wood said: “The whole appeal blew my mind. I’ve met some incredible people along the way.

Some of the thousands of toys collected

“34 businesses supported us in a big way, even the little old lady who gave just one toy supported us in a big way.

“We’ve collected more toys than last year, and we’ve lots more to come in the next 10 days.

“It’s an incredible effort.”

The toy service was attended by Sir Robert Goodwill MP, Mayor of Scarborough, Coun. John Ritchie and Rotary Club President Trevor Bull.

Distribution begins

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were treated to performances from Celebration Brass and Hackness Ladies Choir.

Rotary Club President Trevor Bull said: "The toy service was a wonderful occasion and to see all those toys emphasises the generosity of local people which is absolutely wonderful."

Mr Wood said: “We’ve really been able to fulfil our slogan: ‘Working together to make a difference in our community this Christmas’.”

The toys will now be distributed across the area by social services teams led by James Cliffe MBE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Wood said: “To actually see all that unfold and see the vans take the toys away, it’s a wonder to behold.

“I’m so passionate about this. About giving gifts to children so that they have presents like they should have on Christmas Day.

“We have collected enough toys so that the children have a Christmas - I would love to see the journey of a toy on Christmas Day!

“We already have 10 business in for next year and new businesses say they’re on it for next year as well, so it’s gathering pace, but sadly, so is the need.