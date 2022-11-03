'Kate was immaculate' says Scarborough's mayor Eric Broadbent as Prince and Princess of Wales visit town

The Princess of Wales looked 'immaculate'

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended two venues in the town, The Street and The Rainbow Centre, to pledge £345,000 of funding to support young people’s mental health and wellbeing services.

They also got see first-hand how community organisations are rallying to help those who are struggling with the rising cost of living.

Mayor of the Borough of Scarborough, Cllr Eric Broadbent said: "It was brilliant, absolutely brilliant,

Mayor Eric Broadbent greets the Prince of Wales - Pic: Richard Ponter

"There was a lovely crowd there to meet them, around 2-300 people, and a good mix, fathers, mothers, kids, all waving their flags, it was a fantastic morning.

"They were greeted by Johanna Ropner, the Lord Lieutenant, and we had to shake hands, there was the chair of North Yorkshire County Council Margaret Atkinson, myself and Mike Greene, the Chief Executive of Scarborough Borough Council.

"I was quite amazed, they looked brilliant, very relaxed.

"Kate was immaculate, especially when you think she'd been in a helicopter for two hours."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Prince and Princess of Wales visit the Street in Scarborough. Picture by Richard Ponter

"Johanna Ropner introduced me as the Mayor of the Borough of Scarborough and I said 'Welcome to the Borough of Scarborough'

"He had just walked past when he turned and looked back, and my daughter had said to me, just say something natural, so I said: 'I was very sorry to hear about your Grandma.'

"He seemed to appreciate that and he said 'Thank you very much' and Kate said 'thank you' as well, so I was pleased I said it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Margaret Atkinson, chairman of North Yorkshire County Council, was among the dignitaries who welcomed the Royal couple at The Street.

William and Kate talked to a large number of Scarborians during their visit

She said: "It's fantastic they came to Scarborough and it was lovely to meet them. They said they were looking forward to meeting people here.

"Kate was absolutely fantastic, they're a lovely couple," added Cllr Atkinson, a Harrogate borough councillor who lives near Ripon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've met a few royals before, the Queen twice, Charles twice and Princess Anne twice, but never William and Kate," she said.

The official party was introduced to the royals by Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire Johanna Ropner, and included Scarborough Council chief executive Mike Greene, on his penultimate day with the council before he takes up a new role at Stockton Council.

County council chairman Cllr Margaret Atkinson outside The Street. Pic: Steve Bambridge

Scarborough borough councillor Janet Jefferson was at The Street and said: "I have a Union Jack outfit but I didn't have chance to put it on, I rushed down here to meet friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's wonderful for them to come here and recognise what The Street and the Rainbow Centre do in this town."

The police commander overseeing today’s royal visit in Scarborough described it as a “privilege” for North Yorkshire Police to be involved in the occasion.

Superintendent Fiona Willey, North Yorkshire Police’s silver commander for the royal visit, said: “This has been a very special occasion for Scarborough, not least for the many people involved in local mental health, wellbeing and community services who have received this vital funding.

“It is a privilege for North Yorkshire Police to play our part and we are delighted that The Prince and Princess of Wales enjoyed their very worthwhile visit to Scarborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad