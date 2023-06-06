News you can trust since 1882
Keep Scarborough Tidy announce big litter pick week for ‘Great Big Green Week’ 2023

Keep Scarborough Tidy have announced several litter picks for a week of events during a nationwide campaign.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 6th Jun 2023, 11:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 11:45 BST

The ‘Great Big Green Week’ campaign takes place between Saturday June 10 to Sunday June 18, and the Keep Scarborough Tidy group has a week of events planned in different areas of Scarborough.

Litter picks will take place from this weekend throughout the week.

The first litter pick will take place in Burniston and Cloughton on SaturdayJune 10, between 10am and 12noon. Litter pickers are asked to meet at the village hall in Burniston.

Keep Scarborough Tidy volunteers on a previous litter pick.Keep Scarborough Tidy volunteers on a previous litter pick.
A private litter pick will be taking place at Newby and Scalby Primary School on Wednesday June 14.

On Thursday June 15, a litter pick will take place in Newby and Scalby, between 4.30pm and 6pm and litter pickers are asked to meet at the community hub, and afterwards there will be homemade cake.

On Saturday June 17, another litter pick will take place in Eastfield between 10am and 12noon, and volunteers are asked to meet at Eastfield Holy Nativity Church.

Equipment will be provided at each of the events, including litter pickers, bin bags, gloves and high viz jackets, and a safety talk will be given before the litter pick starts.

Basic refreshments will be provided at the end of the event, which include a bottle of water, an orange, an apple and a banana for every family.

People wanting to take part must register by sending an email to [email protected]

Further details can be found on the Keep Scarborough Tidy Facebook page.

