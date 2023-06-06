Keep Scarborough Tidy announce big litter pick week for ‘Great Big Green Week’ 2023

The ‘Great Big Green Week’ campaign takes place between Saturday June 10 to Sunday June 18, and the Keep Scarborough Tidy group has a week of events planned in different areas of Scarborough.

Litter picks will take place from this weekend throughout the week.

The first litter pick will take place in Burniston and Cloughton on SaturdayJune 10, between 10am and 12noon. Litter pickers are asked to meet at the village hall in Burniston.

Keep Scarborough Tidy volunteers on a previous litter pick.

A private litter pick will be taking place at Newby and Scalby Primary School on Wednesday June 14.

On Thursday June 15, a litter pick will take place in Newby and Scalby, between 4.30pm and 6pm and litter pickers are asked to meet at the community hub, and afterwards there will be homemade cake.

On Saturday June 17, another litter pick will take place in Eastfield between 10am and 12noon, and volunteers are asked to meet at Eastfield Holy Nativity Church.

Equipment will be provided at each of the events, including litter pickers, bin bags, gloves and high viz jackets, and a safety talk will be given before the litter pick starts.

Basic refreshments will be provided at the end of the event, which include a bottle of water, an orange, an apple and a banana for every family.

People wanting to take part must register by sending an email to [email protected]