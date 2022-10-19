Keep Scarborough Tidy announce half term Halloween litter picks

The Scarborough litter picking group have shared their Halloween litter picks which will take place over the half term holidays.

On Monday October 24, the group will be litter picking at Cayton Bay beach between 10am and 12 noon.

The group will meet at the top of the steps leading to Cayton Bay beach, through the woods. These steps are situated at the end of the old Filey Road, near the picnic benches.

On Tuesday October 25, they will be at South Cliff, between 10.30am and 12.30pm. The group will meet at the Cliff Lift, and will cover the Rose, Italian, Prince of Wales, Holbeck and Shuttleworth Gardens, Birdcage, Ramshill, Spa Bridge, Spa Theatre, Esplanade and South Bay beach.

On Thursday October 27, the litter pick will take place in Peasholm Park between 10am and 12noon. The group will meet at Buttercup Cafe, located in the park and will cover both within the park, and the surrounding area including the Open Air Theatre, North Bay railway, the sands and North Bay beach.

Lastly, on Saturday October 29, the group will be at Raincliffe Woods, and will meet at 10am for a two hour session. The group will meet at Raincliffe Gate car park, and they advise to search on Google Maps if you are unsure of the location.

Every child who participates in one of these sessions will receive a Halloween goody bag, which will include a colouring book, activity book, a jigsaw puzzle and sweets.

A safety talk will be given before the litter pick is carried out.

Litter pickers, high vis jackets, gloves and Scarborough Council bags will be provided.

Mick Couzens, chairman of Keep Scarborough Tidy, said: “We have a limited amount of equipment so, let us know if you need a litter picker - and gloves.

“Depending upon the weather, we hope to have a picnic afterwards. We look forward to meeting you.” Basic refreshments will be provided at the end of the event, including a banana, orange and an apple, and a bottle of water for every adult and child.